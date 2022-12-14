Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 3:16 PM

Calm and cold a bit longer

KTVZ

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will become partly cloudy, but we are not expecting any more snow. Lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens. These cold, but fair conditions will stay with us right into the coming weekend. It won't be until Sunday that we start to see the cloud cover begin to thicken. That process will continue through Monday. We will see a chance of snow showers Monday night and then some scattered mixed showers through Tuesday. 

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Katie here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content