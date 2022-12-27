Wind, winter weather advisory until Wednesday

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Deschutes County is in a wind and winter weather advisory, both expiring Wednesday at 1 am. Tuesday. we will see more rainy conditions that will transition to snow overnight as our temperatures drop. We can also expect more wind gusts up to 47 mph coming out of the south.

On Wednesday, we see a 20 percent chance of snow before 10 a.m. Mostly sunny skies are in store for us on Wednesday before we see more rain and snow taking us into Thursday.

Temperatures will range in the upper 30s to upper 40s. We'll see temperatures drop overnight and allow for the snow to stick in our higher elevations.

