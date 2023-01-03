Short break between systems

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After seeing some clearing this morning, we will live with a variable cloud cover through the day that turns mostly cloudy this evening and stays mostly cloudy overnight. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30's, with southerly breezes that will stay gentle for most at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will be in the mid-teens to mid 20's. Southerly winds will get a little gusty as the next front moves through the region.

Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 30's to around 40 and we will see a 50% chance of mixed showers into the evening. Gusty SE winds at 10-20 mph will stay with us through the day and well into Wednesday night. We can look for mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies to conclude the work week, with warmer temperatures and only a slight chance of mixed showers Thursday night. Highs will be in the mid 40's and lows in the mid 20's to low 30's, with a chance of scattered rain and snow showers will stay with us Saturday and Sunday.

