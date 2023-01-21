Sun, clouds, chilly and some mountain snowfall

Hope you're having a nice weekend, Central Oregon!

Saturday dawned cold, a bit blustery and best of all -- sunny, with scattered clouds.

A slight chance of rain and snow is expected for a time Saturday evening, but Sunday promises to be sunny, though a bit colder, with lighter winds.

A winter weather advisory is in place through 4 a.m. Sunday for the northern Cascades, where 4-9 inches are expected above 3,000 feet and 2-5 inches at lower elevations, along with winds gusting to 40 mph.

The coming week promises to be dry with scattered clouds, highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.