Published 11:32 AM

Sun, clouds, chilly and some mountain snowfall

Beauty of frost in the trees, seen in Prineville
Brian Jordan
Hope you're having a nice weekend, Central Oregon!

Saturday dawned cold, a bit blustery and best of all -- sunny, with scattered clouds.

A slight chance of rain and snow is expected for a time Saturday evening, but Sunday promises to be sunny, though a bit colder, with lighter winds.

A winter weather advisory is in place through 4 a.m. Sunday for the northern Cascades, where 4-9 inches are expected above 3,000 feet and 2-5 inches at lower elevations, along with winds gusting to 40 mph.

The coming week promises to be dry with scattered clouds, highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

KTVZ News Team

