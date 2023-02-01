A Few Clouds and A Bit Warmer

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We are waking up to mostly cloudy skies and expect them to clear a bit through the day. Under partly cloudy skies our highs will reach the mid 40's, pretty average for this time of year, and southerly winds will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Some areas will see gusts a bit higher. Gentle breezes turn SE overnight. Skies will be mostly clear tonight and lows will dip to the upper teens to mid 20's.

Mostly cloudy skies and highs near 50 will stay with us through the end of the work week. Southerly winds will pick up to 10-20 mph Thursday and stay gusty through Friday. Clouds will thicken Saturday and usher in a 30% chance of showers later in the day. That chance of showers will stay with us through Saturday night and Sunday, then taper off by midnight Sunday. Mostly cloudy skies will start the new work week. Highs will be in the mid 40's to around 50 by Tuesday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!