Partly cloudy skies will turn into clouds, rain, snow and breezy conditions

Expect partly cloudy skies Sunday as the storm from up north works its way down to Central Oregon.

Winds will steadily pick up by Monday night, gusting upwards of 30 mph.

A mixture of snow and rain are in the forecast some time on Monday evening moving into Tuesday.

The coldest night of the week will be Thursday, when temperatures drop well below freezing, into single digits.

