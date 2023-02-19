Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 12:16 AM

Partly cloudy skies will turn into clouds, rain, snow and breezy conditions

Expect partly cloudy skies Sunday as the storm from up north works its way down to Central Oregon.

Winds will steadily pick up by Monday night, gusting upwards of 30 mph.

A mixture of snow and rain are in the forecast some time on Monday evening moving into Tuesday.

The coldest night of the week will be Thursday, when temperatures drop well below freezing, into single digits.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content