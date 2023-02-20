Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 7:55 PM

A combination of a Winter Storm Warning and Wind Advisory dominate the High Desert

Good Monday evening, and happy Presidents Day!

We’ve got a Winter Storm Warning in effect and a Wind Advisory, which kicks in tonight at 10 o’clock.  

Expect a mixture of rain and snow, as well as heavy winds building as high as 55 mph.

By Thursday evening, temperatures will drop down to well below freezing, even single digits.

There’s also a chance of more precipitation next Sunday. 

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content