A combination of a Winter Storm Warning and Wind Advisory dominate the High Desert

Good Monday evening, and happy Presidents Day!

We’ve got a Winter Storm Warning in effect and a Wind Advisory, which kicks in tonight at 10 o’clock.

Expect a mixture of rain and snow, as well as heavy winds building as high as 55 mph.

By Thursday evening, temperatures will drop down to well below freezing, even single digits.

There’s also a chance of more precipitation next Sunday.

