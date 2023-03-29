Dry, mild and cloudy as winds pick up

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Today, we'll continue to see more mild weather -- a brief break in the action after the snow earlier this week and before our next round this weekend. Temperatures will be scattered throughout the 40s today, under partly cloudy skies. Southerly winds will turn northwesterly later in the day and pick up to between 10-20 mph. Overnight, the cloud cover will warm up our lows just a little, into the low 30s.

Friday looks to continue the trend of mild weather, but looks to be the last day of this trend before a wet weekend. Winds will subside a bit from Thursday, and stay westerly between 5-10 mph. Temperatures in the warmest parts of the day will stay consistent, in the upper 40s, while more cloud cover will continue to warm the low temperatures overnight a few degrees on average.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I’M BOB SHAW...