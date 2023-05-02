A bit warmer, chance of scattered showers

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Today, our warming trend will peak. We'll feel highs in the low-to-mid 70s for our warmest day of the week. After about 11 a.m., we'll pick up a 20% chance of some lingering scattered rain showers. Winds will remain gentle at 5 - 10 mph and turn westerly. Overnight lows will stay pretty mild in the low 40s.

Tomorrow, we'll begin a cooling trend that looks to drop our temperatures by about 10 degrees in the warmest parts of the day to the low to mid 60s. The chance for scattered rain showers increases to 40-60%. We also pick up a slight chance of some thunderstorms. Winds will remain westerly and mild.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

