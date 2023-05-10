Warming continues through light, scattered rain showers

Good Wednesday evening, Central Oregon!

I hope you're having a great week so far. Today we continued warming to the mid-to-upper 60s, and while skies have been partly sunny, we've also seen some light on-and-off rain throughout the day. we have a 30-50% chance of seeing some more scattered showers throughout the evening, with a possibility of thunderstorms. The chance stays with us until about 11 p.m.

Overnight, our lows will be slightly more mild than yesterday ranging, from the upper 30s to the mid 40s. The warming will continue tomorrow, when we'll be enjoying temperatures in the low 70s in the warmest parts of the day. All precipitation will have moved on and we'll be under mostly sunny skies.

Have a great evening!

