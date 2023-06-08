Cloudy; PM showers likely, thunderstorms possible

Skip to Content
Good Thursday evening, Central Oregon!

Today's temperatures have been a bit more mild, in the mid 70s as we continue our cooling trend that looks to peak tomorrow. We'll carry a 40-70% chance of scattered rain showers with possible thunderstorm activity through the evening, until we cool down overnight. As we cool down, we'll keep temperatures pretty mild, with lows looking to settle into the mid 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow we'll have one more possible day of stormy weather, but the likelihood drops to 20-40%. In the warmest parts of the day, we'll see temperatures in the low 70s. Wind will subside a bit, to between 5-10 mph. Skies will stay mostly cloudy.

Have a great evening!

