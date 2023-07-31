Hazy conditions in the 80s on the way

Good Morning Central Oregon! Conditions are still hazy due to wildfires in the state and the air quality alert will remain in effect through Tuesday. High temperatures in Bend and Redmond will be in the mid to upper 80s where we will stay throughout the majority of the work week before hearting up into the 90s for next weekend. Conditions may arise for some thunderstorms east of the cascades and in the southeastern part of the state later this week, but we will keep you posted as information becomes available.

Some high pressure pushing north through the central United States into Canada is altering the SW flow we have been experiencing. While this won’t affect our temperatures much early this week, it may create windy conditions in Central Oregon Monday afternoon into Tuesday. As of now, the winds are mostly light and variable but should pick up to the northwest by this afternoon with some areas experiencing gusts of 15-20 mph.

The Flat fire in southwest Oregon and the Bedrock fire east of Eugene continue to burn. The Flat fire is now close to 25,000 acres in size and both fires are currently at minimal containment. The Simnasho fire, however, is nearing 95% containment as of this morning.

