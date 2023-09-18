Cold front passing and hazy conditions

Happy Monday on the High Desert! A combination of some pressure in the upper atmosphere and surface cold moving through the region will impact us this week, with the first of these systems already moving its way across the PacNW by this afternoon, cooling us down considerably.

Though we will see some increasing cloud cover, this system will produce little to no precipitation today as our supremely dry conditions continue.

Breezy west winds will keep spreading, generally, to the east which will bring in wildfire smoke from the Bedrock, Lookout and Pete’s Lake fires to our west. As a result, most of Central Oregon can expect hazy conditions and less than ideal air quality for the day with some areas sitting in the “Unhealthy” range.

Locally, sustained winds could reach 5-10 mph in the afternoon and gust as high as 18-20 mph.

Highs today look to be in the mid to upper 70s with some cooler temperatures on our way as we head into the first week of fall. Overnight lows have cooled off into the low to mid 40s.

