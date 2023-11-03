Rainy pattern today, showers possible Sunday

There will be a series of storms moving through the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The result will be a good chance for rain showers, off and on, until at least Monday or Tuesday.

The temperatures will be on the mild side as the overnight lows will only drop to the low 50s and afternoon highs will be in the low 60s Saturday. This will keep the chance for snow out of the forecast for now.

Sunday will still be on the mild side with highs reaching the middle to upper 50s. Once again, periods of rain are possible, but not as likely as Saturday. Keep the rain gear handy just in case.

Monday will be on the cool side as highs will only reach the low 50s and we may start to see some high elevation snow. Rainy conditions are still possible at lower elevations, but we are noticing a change in the temperature profile.

Tuesday may be our last day for a while with precipitation, and it will be confined to the Cascades. Temps will be cold enough to support snow above the 4000 foot level, so the Passes may be slick.

Bottom line, keep the rain gear handy this weekend.

Turn your clocks back one hour tonight as you go to bed, Daylight Saving Time is over for the winter.

Stay safe.

Don’t forget to download the KTVZ Local Alert Weather App to stay safe and informed

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US