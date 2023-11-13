Variably cloudy today, quiet pattern ahead

Some light snow early in the day at elevations above 5000 feet will taper off and the rest of our day will be a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Very interesting weather pattern setting up this week as a large area of low-pressure dives south out of the Gulf of Alaska and parks offshore west of California. This feature will sit there for a few days, but the moisture associated with this low will not make it into our viewing area.

The other aspect of this forecast period will be the showers that pass north of the region. Once again, the amount of moisture will be negligible for us, so a dry pattern will exist. Although, I do see a slight chance for some light rain to arrive early Wednesday, but not enough to impact the region significantly.

The late portion of Wednesday through the rest of the work week and into the weekend will be dry.

Temperatures this week will be generally above normal by a couple of degrees. Warmest day will be Wednesday with highs near 60.

Stay Safe.



Don’t forget to download the KTVZ weather app to stay safe and informed.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817 Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US