Mostly clear day with slight chance for rain tonight

Good morning Central Oregon. Today should be mostly sunny throughout the day. There's a slight chance for some rain this afternoon and overnight into Wednesday, but after that things are looking pretty dry for at least a few days.

What moisture we may see late today and tonight will be breaking off from a low pressure system off the coast of California and moving from southwest to northeast spreading over the forecast area. Snow levels will be high and this wave of moisture isn't expected to result in much significant snowfall.

A northwest flow will then develop over the region by Thursday and Thursday night, drying us out and providing with mostly clear conditions which should persist into the extended forecast period on Friday.

Today winds shouldn't be too impressive, out of the south at 5-10 mph with gusts of 12-15mph locally. High temperatures will range in the 50s today, with overnight lows in the 30s and low 40s.

