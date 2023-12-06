Skip to Content
Rainy Wednesday, mountain snow coming

Published 8:16 AM

A portion of the Pacific Northwest is currently under a flood advisory after an atmospheric river brought in record-breaking rain. 

Although we are not affected by this advisory, we will be seeing some rain today here in Central Oregon. Later in the day, this could be transitioning into a wintry mix type of precipitation.  

Today's temperatures will be comparable to those of yesterday, primarily reaching highs in the 50s.

Snow levels are lowering leading the rain back to snow in the mountains. They could be seeing more snowfall as soon as tonight. 

Temperatures will continue to cool down as we move closer to the weekend. Lows are expected to drop below freezing with highs barely hitting the low 40s. 

Jillian Fortner

Jillian Fortner is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jillianhere.

