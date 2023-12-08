Wintry mix expected today with rain on Sunday

Today there will be a mix of rain and snow move over the High Desert and snow on the Mountains. A band of rain mingled with some snow will cross over the Beaver State today with little to no accumulation of either rain or snow. The bulk of the precipitation will be north of the region.

The rain will taper off before the sun sets, but return before sunrise on Sunday. The temperatures will be in the 50s Sunday so I don’t expect to see any snow, only rain. The snow level is forecast to rise to about 6000 feet Sunday, which is not great news for the resorts.

Monday will be the beginning of a dry pattern that is likely to last through at least Friday. Temps will be in the 50s again Monday, then dip to the 40s the rest of the week.

Winds will be a bit gusty today, and again on Tuesday.

Stay safe.

