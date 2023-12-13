Lingering fog is expected in some parts of the region, along with cool temperatures

An elongated area of relatively high atmospheric pressure will break down and shift eastward by Wednesday night into Thursday as a trough approaches the coast. This feature will bring a better chance of precipitation to the Cascades mainly Wednesday night, with some lingering chances of precipitation into Thursday.

Overall, snow totals look to be on the light side, an inch or two if that.

Later Wednesday into Thursday, a tightening pressure gradient will increase winds across the High Desert. At the time gusts look to be 25 to 30 mph.

In addition, expect patchy freezing fog and cloudy skies Wednesday evening through Thursday.

The fog will begin to dissipate by Friday.

Daytime temperatures will hover in the 40’s with evening temperatures in the 20’s and 30’s.

High pressure begins to re-establish itself Thursday night.

