Quiet and dry pattern through the weekend

The stagnation of the atmosphere caused by the lack of wind and sinking air from high pressure overhead will continue. The winds are going to be light and variable over the weekend, and there will be little change in the forecast pattern.

Highs are expected to hover around the 50-degree mark each afternoon and dip to the upper 20s and low 30s each night. The skies will be a mix of clouds and clear conditions as the high remains over the region. The light winds will not be able to scour out the smoke from pile burns and chimney fires so poor air quality is likely.

High pressure produces a sinking air scenario which puts a lid on the region. This “lid” will also keep the smoke from drifting off into the atmosphere, adding to the stagnation. If the air can't drift away, obviously the smoke and particulate matter will add to an unhealthy environment.

The next chance for us to see some rain will arrive on Monday as the high shifts east, opening the door for some light rain. Don’t expect much to fall in Central Oregon as the Cascades will do a good job of grabbing most of the moisture.

The snow reports reflect the milder air and the lack of precipitation, but the lifts are spinning at Bachelor, Ski Bowl and Timberline. Hoodoo is set to open this weekend.

