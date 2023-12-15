A mostly clear day to end your work week

Happy Friday! Today appears to bring partly sunny and dry conditions with temperatures similar to yesterday. The next chance for rain is Monday so prepare for this pattern to persist through the weekend!

A high pressure ridge has re-established itself over the forecast area and is responsible for these mostly clear conditions as well as generally light winds and a lack of moving air.

As a result an Air Stagnation Advisory remains in place through the weekend in much of Southern Oregon as they experience poor air quality due to smoke and particulate matter.

Early fog also continues to be a factor, particularly along the I-5 corridor of the Central Willamette Valley. A Dense Fog advisory remains in place there, through the weekend.

Today, winds will be out of the Southeast at around 5-10 mph throughout the day, and for comparison, a bit less active than yesterday.

Highs will, again, be in the 40s and overnight lows will be primarily in the 20s to end the work week.

Don’t forget to download the KTVZ weather app to stay safe and informed.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US