Mild pattern remains, rain and snow expected Friday

The mild days and chilly nights have caused periods of dense fog to develop overnight and linger into the morning commute. This is possible once again tonight, not as widespread as this morning or as dense, but some areas may still see the fog. Hopefully the sunshine today will help evaporate some of the moisture at the low levels, but probably not all. The low sun angles this time of year does not bode well for peak solar energy needed to do the job.

Today was dry and mostly sunny and I believe we are in for a quiet and dry pattern for one more day. Thursday will be mild once again and there will be some light winds to try and keep the air quality in check from pile burns and the like. Highs will be near 50 under mostly sunny skies, after dipping to the upper 20s and low 30s tonight.

Friday we will see some precipitation in the Beaver State. There is chance for some mountain snow to help the resorts, while at lower elevations a mix of rain then some snow will occur. Snowfall amounts are not expected to be overly impressive, possibly 3 – 5” above 6500 feet, but it is new snow none the less. Travel will be impacted through the passes, so if you are getting a head start to visit friends and family Friday and are heading west, give yourself some extra time.

Saturday will be cold and dry with a bit of a breeze followed by a cold night into Sunday as lows dip to the upper teens and low 20s. Sunday will see clouds increasing as the day moves along and a slight chance for some light mountain snow.

Christmas Day currently looks cloudy and breezy with highs in the low 40s.

The mild pattern returns Tuesday with highs near 50 and brisk winds.

