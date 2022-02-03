A String of Fair Days

We have seen the last of the new snow in the Cascades for the next several days as fair conditions permeate the mountains. Highs will stay chilly today, around 30 degrees, but the warm up begins tomorrow. Highs will be in the mdi 30's Friday and around 40 degrees through the weekend and into next week. Skies will be sunny to partly cloudy during those warm days. Mountain driving conditions will improve, but watch for spots of ice. You must still carry chains or traction tires over all the mountain passes.