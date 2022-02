While unseasonably warm conditions invade Central Oregon, we will also see very fair conditions in the Cascades. It will almost feel like spring skiing conditions for the next several days. With plenty of sunshine, highs at Mt. Bachelor will be in the upper 30's to low 40's. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 20's. Mountain driving conditions will be much improved, but always be watching for icy patches. You must carry chains or traction tires.