Snow report for Sunday evening, Dec. 18
Mt. Hood Meadows reported one new inch Sunday.
Timberline reported 2 new inches since 5 a.m.
No other new snow was reported.
Mt. Hood Meadows reported one new inch Sunday.
Timberline reported 2 new inches since 5 a.m.
No other new snow was reported.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.