Snow report for Monday evening December 19
Mt. Hood Meadows reported seven new inches.
Timberline reported five new inches.
Ski Bowl had five new inches.
No one else reported any new snow.
Mt. Hood Meadows reported seven new inches.
Timberline reported five new inches.
Ski Bowl had five new inches.
No one else reported any new snow.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.