Nice Additions; More Coming

Mt. Bachelor reported 8" of fresh snow this morning and they are expecting more as the next couple of systems move through. 1-3" are expected every day through the weekend and into next week. Good news for the resorts can be difficult news for drivers. Chains or traction tires are required on Government Camp and Santiam Pass this morning. You must carry them on all other mountain roads. With more mountain snow expected, we can also look forward to worsening driving conditions.

