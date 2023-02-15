Looking forward to sunny days ahead
Mt. Bachelor is expecting a string of nice days that will carry into and through the weekend. After receiving 12" of fresh snow with this last storm, they will get plenty of sunshine Thursday, with highs in the upper 20's and gentle westerly winds.
Mostly sunny skies will last through the weekend, when highs will be in the low to mid 30's. A chance of snow showers will build in Sunday night through Monday. Heavier snow is likely, beginning Tuesday.
As of Wednesday evening, you must carry chains or traction tires on all mountain roads, except Willamette Pass, where you are required to use them.
Our snow accumulation in the last 24 hours as of late Wednesday:
Mt. Hood Meadows: 0 inches of snow
Timberline: 2 inches of snow
Hoodoo: 0 inches of snow
Mt. Bachelor: 1 inch of snow
Willamette Pass: 23 inches of snow
Ski Bowl: 0 inches of snow