Looking forward to sunny days ahead

Mt. Bachelor is expecting a string of nice days that will carry into and through the weekend. After receiving 12" of fresh snow with this last storm, they will get plenty of sunshine Thursday, with highs in the upper 20's and gentle westerly winds.

Mostly sunny skies will last through the weekend, when highs will be in the low to mid 30's. A chance of snow showers will build in Sunday night through Monday. Heavier snow is likely, beginning Tuesday.

As of Wednesday evening, you must carry chains or traction tires on all mountain roads, except Willamette Pass, where you are required to use them.

Our snow accumulation in the last 24 hours as of late Wednesday:

Mt. Hood Meadows: 0 inches of snow

Timberline: 2 inches of snow

Hoodoo: 0 inches of snow

Mt. Bachelor: 1 inch of snow

Willamette Pass: 23 inches of snow

Ski Bowl: 0 inches of snow