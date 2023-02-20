Skip to Content
Storm Warning, Wind Advisory and heavy snow due

There was no new snow reported on Mt. Bachelor earlier Monday, but plenty more is on the way! Temperatures will begin to drop, westerly winds will pick up and the snow will begin to fall. That snowfall will get heavier tonight. Between tonight and Friday morning, the mountain could see accumulations of 2-3 feet.

A word of caution: High winds are expected on Mt. Bachelor during this storm. Sustained westerly winds could reach 20-30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

With this storm, of course, we can expect mountain driving conditions to worsen rapidly. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions as the strength of this storm builds in.

