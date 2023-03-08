Mt. Bachelor: 2-4′ New Snow By Saturday

Our resorts are all reporting modest additions to their bases over the last 24 hours and there is a great deal of new snow on the way. Between today and Saturday morning Mt. Bachelor could see as much as 2-4 feet of fresh snow. Keep in mind that this will be a wind-driven snow. Bitter wind chill will make cold temperatures feel below zero. Visibility will also suffer with this heavy snow and wind. This will apply to winter sports enthusiasts and drivers alike. Be prepared for treacherous mountain driving conditions for the rest of the week. This will ease up a bit for the weekend ahead.

