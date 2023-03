After the National Weather Service in Pendleton issued a winter storm warning for the Cascades, we watched to see how the mountains would be affected. The winter storm finally delivered, with many resorts and mountain passes reporting over a foot of accumulation. Mt. Bachelor tops the list in today's Snow Report.

