Clearing and Windy

Overnight snow showers have a chance of stretching into the morning hours. Mt. Bachelor will then see some partial clearing, but it will stay windy. Westerly winds at 10-20 mph could gust as high as 30 mph. Thursday and Friday should be sunny to mostly sunny with highs around freezing. This will be followed by more snowfall through the weekend and into next week. Chains or traction tires are required on Willamette Pass this morning. You must carry them on all the other mountain roads.

