Not much being reported by the resorts in the last 24 hours, with the exception of Ski Bowl. Look for these numbers to take a big jump by tomorrow as the next round of snow heads for the mountains.

Matt Degenhardt is the evening weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Matt here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.