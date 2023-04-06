The snow is falling

More snow is expected in the Cascades with this next system pressing into the Pacific NW. Mt. Bachelor is expecting 4-9" of fresh snow to fall over the next 48 hours. This will break up by Saturday morning, giving a pretty nice day. Highs will be in the mid 30's under partly cloudy skies. A chance of snow showers will return Sunday, with more snow expected through the middle of next week. You must carry chains or traction tires on all mountain roads and watch for snow showers, packed snow and spots of ice.

