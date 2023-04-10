Snow Report – Monday AM, April 10

Clouds will thicken over Mt. Bachelor today, and with highs in the low to mid 40's, we are expecting rain showers by this afternoon. That will turn to snow overnight, and with colder air moving in, the mountain could see 4-8" of fresh snow through Tuesday and Wednesday. While the mountains will see a chance of a scattered shower or two, the skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with highs climbing into the low to mid 40's by the weekend. Carry chains or traction tires in the mountains this morning and watch for wet roads.

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.