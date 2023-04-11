Intermittent Snow Next 48 Hours

It is snowing in the cascades this morning and it is likely to continue for the next 48 hours. Mt. Bachelor is expecting to receive another 6-11" of fresh snow during that time. The clearing and warming trend that we are expecting will be seen in the mountains, as well. Mt. Bachelor will see some partial clearing into the weekend. Highs will be in the low 40's saturday. Clouds will start to thicken sunday and and chance of snow showers will return as temperatures drop. Carry chains or traction tires on mountain roads this morning.

