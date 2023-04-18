Cold, wind-driven snow today

Blowing snow is in the forecast for Mt. Bachelor for the next few days. 6-12" are expected to accumulate through Thursday, with a chance of snow showers to continue through the coming weekend. Be aware that westerly winds at 15-25 mph will be gusting as high as 30-35 mph. This will drive the wind chill to well below zero. Many other resorts are on spring operating hours, so be sure to check their websites before heading out. Snow is falling in the Cascades this morning. Carry chains or traction tires and be prepared for winter driving conditions on all mountain roads.

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.