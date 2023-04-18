Cold, wind-driven snow today
Blowing snow is in the forecast for Mt. Bachelor for the next few days. 6-12" are expected to accumulate through Thursday, with a chance of snow showers to continue through the coming weekend. Be aware that westerly winds at 15-25 mph will be gusting as high as 30-35 mph. This will drive the wind chill to well below zero. Many other resorts are on spring operating hours, so be sure to check their websites before heading out. Snow is falling in the Cascades this morning. Carry chains or traction tires and be prepared for winter driving conditions on all mountain roads.