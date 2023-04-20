MORE SNOW!
More snow is likely in the Cascades for the next couple days. Mt. Bachelor is expecting 8-16" of fresh snow over the next 48 hours. Winds will be gentle today, but westerly winds will ramp up tonight and make for wind driven snow Friday. Those winds will reach 15-25 mph with gusts to 35-40 mph. A chance of snow showers will linger through Monday with blue bird conditions to follow beginning Tuesday. This morning you must carry chains or traction tires on all mountain roads, except government camp where they are required.