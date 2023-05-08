More snow today

Mt. Bachelor is expecting another 2-3 days of snowfall out of this current system, with the heaviest snow expected through the day today. 4-10" could accumulate over the next 24 hours, with more snow showers expected through Wednesday. By Thursday, skies will be mostly sunny, with highs around 50. The mountain is on spring operating hours, 8:30 am to 1:30 pm. Willamette Pass Ski Resort is anticipating their final Saturday and Sunday of operations this weekend. Carry chains or traction tires on all mountain roads and watch for rain and snow all day today.

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.