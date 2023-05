While there was no new precipitation in the mountains over the last 24 hours, a warming trend has continued for Central Oregon, which continues to chip away at the base levels. It's going to be sunny and even warmer in the mountains this weekend, so it's looking like the bases will continue to shrink.

