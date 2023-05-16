One More Closed For Season
Willamette Pass Ski Resort now joins those resorts closed for the season. That leaves Mt. Bachelor and Timberline Lodge as the only resorts remaining open. They are each on spring operating hours. Mt. Bachelor saw mixed showers yesterday and will see a 20-30% chance of pm thunderstorms today. Conditions permitting, Mt. Bachelor plans to be operational through May 28th. Passes are under partly cloudy skies and expecting scattered showers today. You must carry chains or traction tires on all mountain roads this morning.