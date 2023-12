Unfortunately not much good news for those eager to get their ski season started in today's snow report. Mt. Bachelor had to close shortly after their opening day due to unsafe conditions but will be reevaluating throughout the week in hopes of being able to open again as soon as is safe and feasible. As of now, none of the 6 area ski resorts are open.

