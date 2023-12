Warmer than average temperatures combined with some rain in the forecast makes for less than ideal news in today's snow report. There is a chance for some snow in the mountains later this week as our temperatures drop to a more seasonable range, but as of now, resorts are still waiting for enough to snow to open. Snow levels will begin around 9000-10000 feet this morning. Tonight they will begin to lower to around 6500-7500 by early Wednesday.

