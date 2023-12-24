Your photos of a scenic High Desert Christmas Eve sunrise

We got a few really nice sunrise photos this morning, some labeled as being of Christmas Eve and others that weren't that specific but they sure are pretty, too! So a little reminder to our many fine photo submitters using the Share tab: Please include where taken, and when, and whatever else you wish to say. Because it's fun to put a little caption info in there! And while the system assures we have your name, email address and phone number even, we sure don't want to bug ya! So thanks so much, and from all of us at NewsChannel 21: Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

