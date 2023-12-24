Skip to Content
Your photos of a scenic High Desert Christmas Eve sunrise

Christmas Eve sunrise CRR John Krumvieda
John Krumvieda
Christmas Eve sunrise at Crooked River Ranch
Christmas Eve sunrise Kelly Pawlowski
Kelly Pawlowski
Any day of the year, our sunrises and the mountains make for glorious views
Christmas Eve sunrise Madras Kelly Nance
Kelly Nance
Special Christmas Eve sunrise in Madras
Christmas Eve sunrise Glenda Gheen
Glenda Gheen
A wide view of a pretty sunrise on Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve Tumalo Stephanie Stout
Stephanie Stout
Tumalo residents enjoyed a beautiful Christmas Eve sunrise
By
Published 2:06 PM

We got a few really nice sunrise photos this morning, some labeled as being of Christmas Eve and others that weren't that specific but they sure are pretty, too! So a little reminder to our many fine photo submitters using the Share tab: Please include where taken, and when, and whatever else you wish to say. Because it's fun to put a little caption info in there! And while the system assures we have your name, email address and phone number even, we sure don't want to bug ya! So thanks so much, and from all of us at NewsChannel 21: Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

