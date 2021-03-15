NewsChannel 21 Team

Multimedia Journalist/Producer, NewsChannel 21

Hi there, Central Oregon!

I’m from St. Paul, Minnesota and decided to get away from the cold for a few years when I attended the University of Kansas (ROCK CHALK!) to major in journalism and minor in Spanish.

All my life, I’ve loved telling stories, and would frequently get in trouble at school for talking, so becoming a journalist was a no-brainer for me!

I was a part of my university's student-run newscast, where I learned to report, anchor and produce. That’s where I really fell in love with the crazy, fast-paced environment of news.

I did a lot of things other than school, though! I was involved in a campus ministry and was president of my sorority. However, my favorite memory is when I studied abroad in Spain and traveled around Europe.

In my free time, you can catch me trying out new coffee shops or wandering through local boutiques. Although I’m more of a city gal, I’m excited to become more outdoorsy and explore all that this beautiful place has to offer.

It’s a privilege to live in Central Oregon and be able to tell your stories, as well as work with such a talented team. If you have a story idea, feel free to follow me on social media or reach out at carly.keenan@ktvz.com.