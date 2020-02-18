URGENT – Trump is once again weighing commuting Blagojevich’s prison sentence

Alerts

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is once again weighing commuting former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s prison sentence, according to a person familiar with the matter. Trump publicly hinted he would use his clemency powers for Blagojevich, a Democrat, in August. But he faced sharp blowback from some conservative members of Congress, including from Illinois, as well as from some White House advisers who said it wouldn’t play well. Internally, the effort to pardon or commute Blagojevich’s sentence was championed by Jared Kushner, who has led the administration’s criminal justice reform efforts.