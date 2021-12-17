

CNN

By Jodi Upchurch, CNN

A delivery driver goes above and beyond, the new Miss Universe shows off an unusual talent, and a bear cub has a festive face-off. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Delivery driver turns decorator

One Amazon delivery driver’s nice gesture left an Oregon homeowner so thankful, she decided to reach out to the company so he could be recognized.

The cat’s meow

Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned Miss Universe 2021, but not before host Steve Harvey asked her to demonstrate an unusual talent … animal impressions.

Reindeer games

A Los Angeles suburb was in for a surprise when a bear cub decided to face off with an inflatable reindeer.

Holy moly!

A wife in Utah got creative before sending her husband to the dermatologist when she circled questionable moles in marker. He returned with a note from his doctor in the same medium.

Dishing it out

A Michelin star Italian restaurant was roasted in a hilarious review by an American travel blogger.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.