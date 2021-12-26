Deadly flooding hits Brazil, displaces thousands

By Flora Charner and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

Heavy flooding has left at least 18 people dead and more than 280 injured in the northeast region of Brazil, officials say.

The floods have affected nearly 40 cities throughout the state of Bahia, Gov. Rui Costa told reporters in the city of Ilheus, one of the worst-hit.

“This is a massive tragedy. I can’t remember seeing anything like this in Bahia’s recent history, given the amount of cities and houses involved. It’s truly terrifying, there are so many houses and streets that are completely under water,” Costa said.

More than 35,000 people have been forced from their homes, according to Bahia’s civil defense and protection agency.

In the city of Itambé, heavy rains caused a dam to break late Saturday raising fears and concerns of more flooding.

Brazil’s meteorological and natural disaster monitoring agencies warn there is a risk of additional floods and landslides in Bahia, with the possibility of rainfall continuing until at least Tuesday, according to Agencia Brasil.

