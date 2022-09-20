Washington Monument vandalized with red paint

Adrienne Winston and Lilit Marcus

United States Park Police say the Washington Monument is temporarily closed and a man is in custody for allegedly vandalizing the monument with paint on the evening of Tuesday, September 20.

The man splashed red paint and wrote a profane message on the base of the Washington, DC monument, police said.

Park Police are unsure at this time if the temporary closure will affect public visitation of the monument which would normally reopen at 10:00 am the following day.

Repairs and cleaning of the paint will be handled by National Park Service conservators.

The iconic structure on the National Mall is named for George Washington, the country’s first president.

The obelisk was completed in 1888.

