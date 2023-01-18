circle-arrow
Play Button
Stop Button
chevron-right
chevron-left
chevron-up
search
warning
chevron-left-skinny
chevron-right-skinny
x
clock
calendar
play-button
cancel-circle
user
twitter
facebook
youtube
instagram
email
linkedin
Home
News
Central Oregon
Oregon-Northwest
US/World
COVID-19
Fire Alert
Crime Stoppers
KTVZ.COM Polls
Special Reports
Weather
Alerts
Interactive Radar
Local Forecast
Snow Report
Road Conditions – Weather Webcams
Decision 2022
Decision 2022 Plus: Oregon races measures and maps
Decision 2022 Plus: Balance of Power, Congress and Governor
Sports
Prep Scoreboard – Basketball
Videos & Galleries
Livestream Special Coverage
Livestream Newscasts
Local Videos
Photo Galleries
Community
Les Schwab Toy Drive
Clear The Shelters
21 Cares For Kids
21 Cares for Our Community
Community Billboard
Community Links
Let’s Talk
One Class At a Time
Pay it Forward
Life
Now Hiring
House & Home
Your Money
Events Calendar
Health
Money
Pets
Pump Patrol
Technology
Shop
Z21LocalLinks
Play
Contests
Entertainment
Pet Pics Sweepstakes
Sunrise Birthdays
Pay it Forward
Share
Submit Tips, Pics and Video
Sunrise Birthdays
Jobs
KTVZ Careers
Central Oregon Careers
About Us
Email Newsletters
Advertise with NPG of Oregon
Careers and Internships
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Download Our Apps
EEO Public Filing
FCC Public File
NewsChannel 21 Team
On-Air Status
Receiving KTVZ
TV Listings
Skip to Content
News
Weather
Sports
Community
Life
Shop
Play
Share
Watch
Bend
42°
Prep Scoreboard – Girls’ Basketball
Click Here to view more scores and schedules
Skip to content
Open toolbar
Accessibility Tools
Increase Text
Decrease Text
Grayscale
High Contrast
Negative Contrast
Light Background
Links Underline
Readable Font
Reset